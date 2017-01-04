Spare a thought for FPSC test takers!

An SMS was sent by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on 29th December, 2016 to those candidates who have applied in FPSC for various posts. According to the detailed SMS, the tests for various posts would start from 08-01-2017 and they (the test takers) were to print their Admission Certificates from FPSC website. When candidate went through the website to check their test date, time & venue, however, they were surprised to see the test time – scheduled at 10:00am – along with instructions by FPSC that they should arrive 30 minutes before the test time.

There are only two centres for the FPSC test takers in Sindh: the first in Karachi and second in Sukkur. Candidates would appear from more than 13 districts of lower belt including Hyderabad, Mithi, Dadu, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mirpurkhas, Umer Kot, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Thatta andKarachi. So many of them are 200 kms from the city, which means they’ll have to use public transport – which doesn’t start running till 7: 00 am. The candidates will not be able to reach test spot in time. As a result all out of city candidates leave their cities for the test a day earlier, some candidates will stay at the hotel and some at their friends so they can reach test spot.

I request that the authorities concerned should think about poor candidates who will thus bear a lot of expenses for said test. Kindly change the timing of test and plan that time so candidate can easily reach targeted venue on the day of the test, and thus save their money.

Shahid Ahmed Qureshi