SC warns against turning court premises into ‘political ring’

The Supreme Court expressing its displeasure over media briefings on its premises on Wednesday warned political parties against turning the court into a ‘political ring’.

A larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was hearing the Panama Papers case.

During a brief interval in the court hearing, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry gave separate briefings to the media on the court premises about the hearing.

When the hearing resumed after the interval, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked the political parties not to turn the court into a ‘political ring’.

“For political press conferences, you have the whole country where you can address newsmen anywhere you want. Nowhere in the world the press is briefed on the court premises,” he remarked.