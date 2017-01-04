SC to resume Panama leaks case hearing today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (today) will resume hearing for the Panama Papers case which in April revealed that the PM’s family members had stashed money in offshore companies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children and son-in-law changed their lawyers, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a set of additional documents to the court.

After taking the oath on 31st December 2016, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had constituted the five-judge bench comprising Justice Khosa, Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan to head the Panamagate case.

Earlier, Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali, was heading the bench and conducted 10 hearings of the case, adjourned the case till the first week of January.

