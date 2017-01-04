SC decides to conduct Panama case hearings daily

A new five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court has decided on Wednesday (Today) to conduct the hearings of Panama Papers case on a daily basis.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is heading the five-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

During the case proceeding, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that there won’t be any delay in Panama case and nothing will go unheard.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharif family members changed their legal team.

Makhdoom Ali Khan has been selected as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer whereas Salman Akram is counsel for Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

Shahid Hamid is now representing Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar in the case.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted additional evidence in the apex court. It has been mentioned in the documents that according to investigation agency of British Virgin Islands, exchange of emails between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services, it was proved that Maryam Nawaz was the beneficial owner of offshore companies and the trust deed between Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz was fake.