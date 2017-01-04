PTI case strong after submitting additional documents: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) case is strong after the submission of additional documents regarding the Panamagate case in the Supreme Court (SC).

Demanding to summon Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz in the court, he said that he was ready to go to SC but, he didn’t participate.

“If Nawaz Sharif is innocent then he should come to the court and defend himself,” he added.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that there is no need of commission as Sharif family has already confessed to the charges.

“The Sharif family constantly changes its lawyers as they know their case is weak,” he said.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan presented new evidence allegedly implicating Sharif family in Panama Leaks. The Chairman was of the view that collecting and presenting evidence in the court of law is not the job of a political party but that of state investigative institutions.

A larger bench of Supreme Court (SC) headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will resume the hearing of Panama Leaks case today.