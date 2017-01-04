PSX reaches all-time record high at 49100 points

Keeping bullish trend up on Wednesday, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has added 221 points to reach 49,100 for the first time in history.

The highly bullish trend continued in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, as 100-index gained another 587.27 points and closed at the new highest level of 48827.55 points.

On Monday, the first trading day of the year 2017, the 100-index gained 433.31 points and closed at 48240.28 points.

The shares of 430 companies were traded on Tuesday, in which the share value of 208 companies went up and that of 199 companies went down, while the share value of 23 companies remained unchanged.