PML-N should change leadership, not lawyers: Fawad Ch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that instead of changing lawyers PML-N should change its leadership.

He said this while talking to media persons outside SC after Panama Case hearing.

He said the court will now hold day to day hearing on Panama Leaks case, a decision we welcome.

Chaudhary said that PML-N has no record of money trail of transferring money from Pakistan to Dubai and from Dubai to Qatar. London flats were purchased in 1993 which indicate that PM and his family own these flats since 1995.

Fawad prayed to court that PM Nawaz be disqualified in money laundering and fraud case.

PTI spokesperson said that PML-N tried to hide this case from the people of Pakistan.

He reiterated that people should be aware of the fraud the PML-N played on them. These London flats were bought with tax-payers’ money and that money should be given back to people.

Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has said that it was better for the government to convene All Parties Conference, set up an interim government, hold elections and go home.

He was talking to media men outside Supreme Court here Tuesday.

He said, “We have full trust on judiciary and on this bench. SC is the last symbol of respect and hope.”

Earlier, PTI’s Naeemul Haq on expressed resentment after the party’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry single-handedly carried out media talk.

While complaining to Fawad, Naeemul Haq said that he should have waited for him. In reply, Fawad said that as he was not present at that moment, so he moved on with the media talk.