PIA plane wing collides with Air France aircraft at Pearson airport

The wing of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight collided with the wing of an Air France aircraft at Pearson International Airport while taxiing on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at 6 p.m. ET, according to Natalie Moncur, a spokeswoman for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

The Air France plane was parked at a gate at Terminal 3 as the PIA aircraft taxied towards a gate nearby, Moncur said.

The tips of the airplanes’ wings touched, said Moncur, who said there were no injuries and that airport operations were unaffected.

Passengers in the terminal expressed frustration after waiting hours for the passengers to be allowed to disembark.

The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate.