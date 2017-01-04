PHF welcomes PCB’s decision to hold PSL final in Lahore

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has welcomed Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) decision to hold the tournament’s final in Lahore and said it hopes this will open international doors for the national sport as well.

Last year, PHF officials planned to organise Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), however they postponed the idea due to the prevailing security situation in the country.

Talking to a local TV channel, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior lauded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) executive committee chairman Najam Sethi’s announcement regarding the venue of PSL’s final.

“It is good to hear about the PSL final in Lahore because if this event becomes successful, then it will be a good move for resuming international hockey in Pakistan too,” he said. “Additionally, this will be very helpful for our hockey league as well.”

The secretary added that even though the federation has the option to hold the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his main aim is to bring back international hockey to Pakistan.

“Like PCB, we have the UAE option, but our aim is to resume international hockey in Pakistan,” he said. “We have already applied for a No Objection Certificate from the Government of Pakistan, and after getting clearance we need only four months to conduct a successful league.”

Earlier, Sethi announced that the PSL final will be held in Lahore on March 5 after receiving full support of the government and other security institutions.