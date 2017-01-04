Musical end to 2016 with Levi’s Live Session 3

After two successful Levi’s Live sessions, the third rocked the audience with the mesmerising sound of Noori, Noorzadeh Raja and Rakae Jamil opening the session.

The idea is to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians and artists by reviving the live music scene in Pakistan.

Partnering with Riot Studios in Lahore, the live gig has become the talk of the town now.

Known for their unique style of music, Noori is credited for revitalising rock music for Pakistan’s youth.

Ali Noor while talking to the media said, “Levi’s Live is a great initiative for live music in Pakistan.”

“We need more of such platforms in the country for artists to demonstrate not just existing music but new and upcoming as well,” he said.

While talking about his performance he said, “It was great fun performing at Levi’s Live in front of a musically inclined audience.”

They performed their hit tunes O Re and Paar Channa De among others. Whereas, Noorzadeh Raja has written and recorded several original songs that create a distinct fusion of Western and Eastern musical influences, incorporating English vocals and instruments.

Noorzadeh Raja said, “Performing here was an absolutely exhilarating experience- I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd or venue for my first live show in Lahore.”

“Initiatives like these are intrinsic to the promotion of emerging artists who get the opportunity to showcase distinct musical sensibilities and alternative sounds,” she said.

Furthermore, Rakae Jamil is a sitar player who incorporates both traditional and contemporary style of music in his performances and has displayed his talent in All Pakistan Music Conference and World Performing Arts Festival.

Rakae on performing at Levi’s Live said, “The atmosphere at the gig was electric and it was definitely one of my most memorable performances.”

That was not all; it also featured impromptu performances by Farhad Humayun who paid tribute to David Bowie and George Michael, musical legends lost in 2016 by singing father figure &amp; heroes. The night ended with a spontaneous performance by Noori, Farhad Humayun and Sheraz Uppal who rocked the audience.

Levi Strauss Pakistan Marketing Head Hammad Sohail said, “It’s absolutely thrilling to see other major players in the industry following what we started as at the end of the day live music culture is flourishing in the country and that is our ultimate goal no matter who does it!”

Farhad Humayun of Riot Studios and Creative Director for Levi’s Live said, “The third session showed me that people are letting go of their inhibitions.”

“Noori killed it with their set and I’m so happy to see artists like Shiraz Uppal who was in the audience but then sang and came out of his shell and embrace a loving audience,” he said.

“Younger artists are also getting a chance to showcase their work and I think we are on to something really unique here,” Farhad added.

The past live sessions have featured performances by Abdullah Qureshi, Maria Unera, Bayaan and Bilal Khan.

The videos of the performances will soon be available online.

