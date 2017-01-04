Morgan pulls off a Miandad

Eoin Morgan produced a moment of inspiration to smash a last-ball six and take his Sydney Thunder side to a six-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in dramatic fashion.

With five runs needed off the last ball, Morgan smashed Ben Hilfenhaus out of the park to send the home fans into raptures.

The win keeps Sydney Thunder in with a chance to qualify for the next round as they bid to defend the crown they claimed last year.

Man of the match Morgan smashed 71 off 50 balls and helped his side clinch victory from the jaws of defeat as they looked down and out while needing an improbable 22 off the last seven balls.

The Sydney side had lost three wickets for five runs earlier in the day to seep all momentum out of their innings.

With the ball, Shane Watson and Chris Green had impressed for the eventual winners, claiming 3-23 and 2-26 respectively, to keep the Melbourne Stars to 166-8. Their innings was powered by Kevin Pietersen’s 60 off 37 balls. However, his innings was completely overshadowed by the heroics of compatriot Morgan.