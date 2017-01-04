lahore-parking-company-unable-to-reduce-traffic-miseries

Weak coordination between different departments of the Punjab government has led to several parking projects being limited to paper work only.

Since its existence four years ago, the company has failed on all fronts in the provision of modern parking facilities to reduce traffic miseries of the provincial capital.

In the absence of appropriate facilities, gluts of illegal parking stands have engulfed city and locals are left with no other choice but to park their vehicles on roads which result in daily traffic chaos.

Hence, in these four years, several projects pertaining to the construction of parking plazas and introduction of mechanical rotary parking system have not been implemented yet.

According to the company official, the delay in projects is due to the absence of funds whereas the company has been subjected to unfair criticism by all other concerned departments.

However, the acting CEO said the company would install a rotary parking on Ferozpur Road near Ichra Bazaar and five more such facilities would be installed across Lahore to address the parking issues.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, Punjab chief minister has sacked the 11-member board of Lahore Parking Company (LPC) and given the firm a three-month deadline to improve its performance or face an inevitable closure.