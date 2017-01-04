Jinnah Hospital’s medical superintendent suspended over patient death

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has suspended Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Yusuf over the death of a female patient at Jinnah Hospital.

An initial report of inquiry was presented in a meeting chaired by the chief minister. The CM Punjab ordered strict action against other persons including the doctor and paramedical staff found responsible in the incident.

He said that laying the patient on the floor was the worst form of negligence of duty.