Istanbul night club attacker identified: Turkish interior minister

The identity of the Istanbul nightclub attacker has been established, the Turkey’s interior minister has stated. 39 people were killed and almost 70 wounded in the bloody shooting massacre at the venue on the New Year’s Eve.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the announcement in an interview with the Anadolu news agency on Wednesday.

The gunman escaped following the attack and remains at large. On Tuesday, a selfie video of the suspected attacker filmed at Taksim square emerged in the Turkish media. One day prior to that, police released the first photos of the suspect.