Five policemen, among 15 injured in IED blast

Five policemen and a woman, among 15 persons, were injured in a blast near police mobile van here Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, a police team was patrolling when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at a road side, exploded as a police van was passing by near Bannu bus terminal Eastern circular road of the district during rush hours in the morning.

As a result of explosion, a woman among nine passersby and five policemen were injured. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where their condition was stated to be stable. However, a security guard working at Gomal University was injured seriously.

Soon after the blast, police reinforcement and bomb disposal squad reached the site and cordoned off the area for carrying out investigation.