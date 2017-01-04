Does Afridi want to join politics now?

Former captain Shahid Afridi has urged the nation to come together to build a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

In a video message posted on social media, the all-rounder said it is time the nation unites and works for peace, progress and prosperity.

In what appears to be a clear hint at a possible venture into politics, Afridi said, “Pakistan has been surrounded by challenges for the past 25-30 years. It has sacrificed a lot. But now it is time for us to work for its progress and success.”

@SAfridiOfficial new year message for the nation. He wants Pakistani nation to unite for peace, love and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/BnIpokWfK5 — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) January 3, 2017

The all-rounder thanked former Chief of Army Staff General (retd) Raheel Sharif and the Armed Forces for their endeavours to establish peace in the country and said he hopes Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa continues the legacy.

Praising the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Afridi said he is optimistic CPEC will create numerous opportunities for growth and prosperity in the country, resulting in reduction in crimes.

“It is our responsibility to work for the betterment of our country. We must work to alleviate poverty. We need to pay attention to the plight of the poor.”