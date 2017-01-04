Debbie Reynolds was an inspiration to ‘La La Land’ cast: Ryan Gosling

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling, who was cast in recently released film La La Land, said that the late Debbie Reynolds served as an “inspiration” to the cast and crew of his critically-acclaimed musical.

Gosling thanked Reynolds “for her wonderful career of work” while accepting an award for the film at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday night.

The actor said the cast and crew watched Reynolds in the 1952 classic musical Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration. He called Reynolds “a truly unparalleled talent.”

Reynolds died Wednesday at the age of 84. She died a day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died at the age of 60. Fisher died four days after reportedly suffering a heart attack.