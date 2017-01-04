Although the crackdown against those involved in contaminated meat business and registration of cases against them is a welcome step however, it also sheds light on the fact that how humans are involved in inhuman activities and playing with the lives of other innocent people. According to details, the Punjab Food Authority has seized another six thousand kg meat in the provincial capital which has been disposed off by the police after registration of cases against the culprits. It is hoped that the government would pay heed to this important issue on priority basis as nothing is more important than the health of public at large.

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore