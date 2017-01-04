CJP takes suo moto notice of Tayyaba torture case against wife of judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Wednesday, took suo motu notice of Tayyaba torture case.

The chief justice has directed Registrar Islamabad High Court to file a report of the case within 24 hours.

The report has been sought regarding the settlement of Tayyaba’s father with the wife of a service judge, who was accused of torturing the 10-year-old girl.

The settlement was seen as a drop scene of the case, with human rights organisations and civil society members in the shock due to the agreement. A medical report has confirmed torture on the girl including burn injuries on her face and hands.

The accused judge had recorded his statement in the IHC rejecting the allegations of torture; however, the victim’s father pardoned the judge’s family saying that he himself investigated the case and found that the torture reports were ‘fake’.