CJP takes notice of sale of substandard cooking oil at USC

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took notice on Wednesday of the sale of substandard cooking oil at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) outlets and issued notices to the Secretary, Industries & Production, USC Managing Director, Executive Director of National Institute of Health (NIH) to appear in the court on Thursday.

The CJP took notice on an application of Asif Nadeem Butt, President-Anjuman Tajran, Chowk Shaheedan, Mirpur, AJK, sent through Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, alleging that substandard and adulterated cooking oil was being sold at USC outlets.

The applicant supported his allegations with the reports of National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad that the USC cooking oil did not conform to the standard of cooking oil prescribed under the West Pakistan Pure Food Ordinance.

The Chief Justice directed the office to fix the HRC case in the court on Thursday.