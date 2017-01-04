China to take relationship with Pakistan to new heights, says Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed the desire to take existing bilateral relationship with Pakistan to new heights.

He expressed the desire in a message to President Mamnoon Hussain on his birthday.

In reply, president thanked his Chinese counterpart for extending good wishes.

He said the role of President Xi Jinping in bringing Pakistan and China relationship closer is very important.

He said Pakistan and China are not only reliable friends but also strategic partners.

The president said Pakistan values its friendship with China.