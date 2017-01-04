2563 fire complaints lodged in capital during 2016

The Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) has 2563 complaint calls of fire incidents in the federal capital.

535 complaints of fire incident came during in VVIP deployments. However, fire incidents in green areas, in mountains, remains on top as there were total 751 complaints registered in 2016.

It is pertinent to mention here that the E&DM of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) have 34 firefighters and 3 sky lifters having 68 meters of maxim height.

“E&DM responds the complaints within 5 to 7 minutes and our firefighters are well trained, said Director Emergency and Disaster Management, Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem.

In November, E&DM got, the highest, 296 complaints of fire incidents, while 189 in January, 164 in February, 205 in March, 213 in April, 219 in May, 244 in June, 179 in July 172 in August, 154 in September, 251 in October and 277 in December.

Moreover, 178 complaints about the incidents of Electric fire, 751 calls about fire eruption at green areas, 24 calls from industrial area, 178 calls of electric fire, 199 fire calls from residential areas were timely and successfully responded. 148 calls about vehicle fire, 25 LPG fire related calls, 93 commercial area fire calls and 39 fire calls from canteens were also promptly responded.

40 fire calls from public buildings and 124 calls from garbage were also swiftly responded by the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of Municipal Corporation Islamabad.

Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of Municipal Corporation Islamabad addressed 417 rescue calls there and then as well.

Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate officials shared these details with Mayor Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz during a meeting at CDA Headquarters on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to review performance and up gradation plans of the directorate of Municipal Corporation Islamabad. Mayor Anser Aziz chaired the meeting.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate is one of the most important formations of MCI, which remains on high alert and has the ability to cope with any emergency situation or natural calamity round the clock.

Therefore, he added that the formation would be equipped with the latest machinery, vehicles and other devices. Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that after the deadly earthquake in 2005, Emergency and Disaster Management was upgraded, however, use of latest technology, professional training of rescue workers and the inclusion of latest fire tenders in the fleet is a dire need of the hour.

To meet the requirements of Emergency and Disaster Management, all resources would be utilised for the up gradation of this formation, he further added.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz on this occasion said, fortunately, no major fire incident or major emergency situation occurred in the capital during last year.

However, the mayor directed the concerned formations to take effective measures to make the emergency department more efficient and functional. In this regard, he urged for an effective and joint coordination between Ambulance Service 1122, Capital Hospital and Health Services Directorate, to overcome any emergency situation.

Professional training for firemen would be mandatory, he added. The mayor directed for the provision of latest professional training to the fire and rescue workers by all possible means. He further directed to ensure necessary repair maintenance of fire tenders and asked the concerned formation to depute officers for scrutinising the performance of rescue and fire workers.