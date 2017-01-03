Shujaat appoints Cheema as new PML-Q secretary general

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday appointed Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema as new secretary-general of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Cheema would be replacing Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed who served three terms as the party’s top organising authority. Mushahid was elected party’s secretary general in year 2003. He was offered a ministerial slot by then President Pervez Musharraf, but Mushahid Hussain did not accept the offer and rather decided to organise the party at the grassroots level.

A statement issued by PML-Q media cell said the decision was taken after a detailed consultation with the party’s leadership. With the new secretary general in place, the party is set to wear a new look as the new secretary general is likely to appoint new party leaders in the four provinces.

Cheema is the only lawmaker who won the 2013 election on PML-Q ticket from Punjab other than Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. He is a close relative of Chaudhry Shujaat and did not budge while majority of the political heavy weights parted ways with the PML-Q before 2013 polls.

A senior party leader however told Pakistan Today that with the replacement of Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the grip of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been strengthened.

“Mushahid never felt comfortable with Elahi and both had different visions, teams and narratives. Mushahid Hussain represented a liberal and educated view in the party while Elahi represented drawing room and traditional politics,” the PML-Q leader added. ‘Mushahid Hussain would remain a part of the party’, the source added.

When contacted, PML-Q deputy secretary general Ghulam Mustafa Malik lauded the services of Mushahid Hussain. He said Senator Mushahid resigned from party’s slot in year 2008 after the party’s loss in general election. However, he added, Senator Mushahid was asked to continue by the party’s top leadership.

“Mushahid sahib had also sacrificed his slot in the party as Senator in year 2009 and allowed Chaudhry Shujaat to take the lead role. He had also expressed reservations over the party’s alliance with the PPP government in year 2010,” he added.

