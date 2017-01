Home Ministry on Tuesday has imposed a ban on processions and rallies in the red zone for two months while Bilawal House has been included in the premises.

According to a notification issued, Section-144 has been imposed in the red zone which bars gathering of over four persons at a place and the act is culpable.

Sources privy to the Government of Sindh have reported that the action was taken to curb issues faced by the people over rallies.