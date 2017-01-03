SC adjourns suo moto notice case hearing for one week

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday conducted the hearing of a suo-moto notice case regarding the appointment of the chairman and members of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and adjourned the hearing for one week.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim conducted the hearing of the case. The bench termed the appointments of Ghulam Shabbir and Sian Dad Solangi as members of the SPSC legal while the appointment of Hanif Pathan as a member of the SPSC was declared illegal.

The court was told that Ashaq Memon was going to resign from his post, upon which the apex court directed the Sindh government to accept his resignation immediately. The court has also directed the Sindh government to fill the posts of SPSC chairman and remaining members immediately.

The apex court has also sought a reply from the Sindh government within one week regarding the legal status of the orders issued by the chairman and members of the SPSC who resigned from their posts.

During the course of the hearing, Farooq H Naik, the counsel of Asif Memon told the court that it is not an easy task to make an appointment under existing laws and asked the court to issue notices to all provincial public service commissions. Justice Amir Hani Muslim asked the counsellor to file an application in this regard.