Population Welfare Department to increase activity in rural areas

Sindh Minister for Population Welfare Department Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani has directed the department secretary to oversee an increase of department activity in rural areas of the province so that the residents of such areas could also benefit from the department’s services, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

“Rural women deserve more of our services as compared to urban areas, as women of rural areas lack information and awareness,” the minister said.

The minister issued these directives while presiding over a department meeting.

Secretary Laeeq Ahmed briefed the minister about the performance of the department and the measures taken to achieve the set goals.

According to the secretary, the department is heading towards its targets fixed in the international project FP2020 at a good pace.

He informed the meeting that the Population Welfare Department has increased its budget for the purchase of medicines and for the provision of better services.