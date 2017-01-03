Policeman shot dead in Peshawar, 2 TTP terrorists detained

A police official was killed on Tuesday near his house in Muslimabad as unknown men opened fire at him.

In a separate incident, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence officials arrested two alleged terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban during a raid in Swat.

“The suspects had been trained in manufacturing IEDs in Afghanistan,” security officials said.

Peshawar has been a victim of terrorism for the past many years. It is often seen that security officials fighting off terrorism have become victims of the attacks.