Pastor arrested in Lahore for allegdly disrespecting Holy Quran

A Christian pastor was arrested in Lahore for allegedly disrespecting the Holy Quran in Nishtar Colony the other day, said media reports on Tuesday.

Pastor Babu Shehbaz’s name was found scribbled on the pages of the Holy Quran found on the streets near a Christian locality in Kamahan village, said complainant Haji Nadeem who got an FIR registered against the accused.

However, Haji Nadeem said that neither he nor anyone else saw Shehbaz desecrating the pages of the Holy Quran and that he was unsure if the pastor really had committed the crime.

He claimed there are two groups of Christians clashing over the ownership of a local church and the opposing group could have conspired against Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, a Christian rights activist claimed that Nadeem could have concocted the story and was actually behind the conspiracy.