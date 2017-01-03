Panama leaks case: PM Nawaz, children change legal team

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children have changed their legal team in the Panama Leaks case on Tuesday.According to reports, the PM will be represented by Makhdoom Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja Hussain. His children Hasan and Maryam Nawaz will be represented by Shahid Hamid.Previously, lawyers Akram Sheikh and Salman Butt were heading their cases.Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted more documents on Tuesday regarding the Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court (SC).These include letters exchanged in 2012 between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services over beneficial owners and an email record.The Supreme Cout will hear the Panama leaks case on January 4. The hearing of the case had been adjourned until the first week of January.The decision was taken when the apex court last heard the case on December 9. The then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had said he would not sit on any bench after the full court reference.“This hearing should not be considered heard. The Panama Leaks case will be heard by a new bench,” Justice (r) Jamali had said.The larger bench has been formed for January 4, 5 and 6 headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.It includes two new judges – Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan and Justice Gulzar Ahmad.The other judges will be Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.