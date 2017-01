Punjab government has decided to repair an old helicopter for Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif instead of buying a new one.

Earlier, the government had issued Rs 27.5 crore for the repairment in Russia but it encountered an accident on the way.

A four-member team stayed in Russia from December 13 to December 21 for the settlements of the new helicopter.

However, the authorities decided to fix the old one due to some unknown reasons.