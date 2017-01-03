Nisar set to challenge findings of Quetta commission

Interior Ministry rejects Sindh govt’s allegations about NAP implementation





Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is all set to challenge the findings of the commission constituted to probe the Quetta Civil Hospital carnage, a local media outlet reported, citing a source in the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

The official said the NACTA had finalised “responses” and “arguments” to be presented in the Supreme Court. “Hopefully, the minister (Ch Nisar) would submit the response to the Supreme Court in a day or two,” he added.

The interior minister, the petitioner in the case, will be represented by advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan in the apex court.

The NACTA official said that top ministry officials had advised the interior minister against challenging the report of the apex court, but “he is adamant on challenging it”.

“He (Nisar) tasked us to prepare strong arguments in response to the allegations levelled against the Interior Ministry,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Interior ministry on Tuesday rejected the allegations of the Sindh government regarding the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

Responding to statements of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and spokesman for the Sindh government, the spokesperson for the ministry said it was quite unfortunate that a national security issue had been used merely for political point scoring without any substantive grounds and ignoring on-ground facts.

The spokesman said the 20-point NAP was a collective responsibility of the federation and federating units with major points falling into the administrative domain of the provincial governments.

He said the policy of the federal government towards proscribed organisations was very clear and no organisation was being allowed to hold rallies or public meetings.

The spokesperson further said that checking the activities of the proscribed organisations/individuals and initiation of action for any violation was a provincial responsibility.