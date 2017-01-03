Minister directs police to arrest offenders who set alight teenager

Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz has taken notice of the incident in which a sixteen-year-old Abdul Qayoom Panhwar was set ablaze by unknown persons in Mitha Khan Panhwar village near Tharo Shah.

The minister telephoned SSP Naushehro Feroze and directed him to arrest the culprits involved. “The culprits must be awarded exemplary punishment through the court of law,” she added.

The SSP informed the minister that offender would be arrested within 24 hours.

Shamim Mumtaz also talked with the father of the victim and expressed her sympathy. She assured him that best possible medical treatment would be provided to the teenager.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Child Welfare Fozia Massom visited the victim who was shifted from Tharo Shah to Karachi’s Civil Hospital’s burns ward for treatment.

The victim is suffering from 80 percent burns to his body.