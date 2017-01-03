Minister chairs meeting regarding implementation of child labour act

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar along with the Punjab chief secretary Punjab chaired a meeting to review the progress and implementation on labour policy and newly enacted Punjab Prohibition of Child Labour, Brick Kiln Act 2016 and Punjab Restriction on Employment Children Act 2016.

Labour Secretary Sohail Shahzad, representatives of labour units and Education Department also attended the meeting.

In a meeting, developments regarding the brick kilns, issuance of social security card and khidmat cards were discussed.

It was told in the meeting that up till now more than 38000 cards were issued and all are being benefited from the CM’s Labour friendly policy.

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed the participants to make sure that the verification process should be crystal clear so that the deserving children should get fruits of this labour friendly policy.

The minister further directed to expand the restriction on child labour policy to auto workshops, hotels, petrol pumps and restaurants and to expedite the process of surveys and enrollment of children in government schools which are already being carried out across the province.

The minister urged all the departments to play their diligent role in this noble cause.

