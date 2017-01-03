Maryam Nawaz owns Mayfair Flats, claims Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said as a political party, its job is to identify corruption, not investigate it.

“Investigation of corruption is what institutions like the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should be doing,” he said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The PTI chief said he had held the press conference to brief journalists over the documents they had submitted in the Supreme Court today.

He said Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the actual owner of the Mayfair Flats. “Maryam was beneficiary for two companies, and those companies owned the offshore companies.”

He said that he had heard in the Supreme Court that Maryam Nawaz received a car worth Rs20 million as a gift. He added that everyone knows that the letter from Qatar was fake.

General Secretary PTI Jehangir Tareen gave a presentation over the documents saying that they had dug out a trail of emails which uncover lies of the government.

He said that some of the emails were in Spanish and they translated it. “In the entire story Maryam Nawaz appears to be the owner [of offshore companies],” he said.

Earlier today, PTI submitted more documents regarding the Panama Leaks case in the Supreme Court.

The documents submitted include letters exchanged in 2012 between Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services over beneficial owners and an email record. An interview of Nawaz Sharif by Geo News anchor Hamid Mir has also been included in the documents. British Virgin Island Director Financial Investigation’s letter to Mossack Fonseca’s money laundering reporting officer part of the evidence.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is expected to hear the Panama Leaks case on January 4 (tomorrow).