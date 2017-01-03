LG secretary asked to resolve matter between KMC, KDA

Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro has directed Local Government Secretary Ramzan Awan to resolve all matters between the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Karachi Development Authority (KDA) with the consultation of the Karachi Mayor, the KDA Director General and other concerned officials within three days and to submit a report in this regard within the next 72 hours.

He said this while chairing a meeting of KMC and KDA officials, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed various matters common to the KMC and KDA, including charged parking.

The LG minister directed officials to resolve all matters in line with the Sindh Local Government Act-2013.

“All the departments must be given authority in accordance with relevant laws and all departments should work within their respective jurisdictions,” he observed.

He also directed the LG secretary to have all illegally charged parking removed and to hand over legal parking arrangements to the concerned departments.

