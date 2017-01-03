lda-withdraws-millions-from-banks-as-loans-over-land-scam

After startling Punjab government by making shocking revelations pertaining to the largest land scam in the history of Pakistan, media, this time, has successfully unfolded an embezzlement case in which culprits acquired large sums in loans from banks on fraudulent files of plots.

Anti-corruption unit Punjab received complaints concerning a swindler-group of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) who forged stamps, documents and files with the intention of tricking banks for acquiring loans.

The group succeeded in faking files of plots due to absence of original ones from LDA’s record.

An investigation revealed that plots of Johar Town, Allama Iqbal Town and Mustafa Town were specifically used for this illicit scheme and the culprits managed to withdraw Rs10.5 million from banks in terms of loans.

Authorities busted the group leading to detention of LDA’s record-keepers Tahir and Amjad. However, LDA’s former director Ahmad Wattoo, assistant directors Chaudhry Abbas, Naeem Bhutto and Anwar were also involved in the plot embezzlement case but have as of yet been left out.

LDA has suspended its serving employees and authorities are searching for bank employees involved in the case. Anti-corruption officials say more arrests will be made soon.