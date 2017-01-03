KP Additional IGP Akhtar Shah lauds MSMST’s services.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s Additional Inspector General Syed Akhtar Shah during his visit to Malik Saad Memorial Sports Trust (MSMST) Central offices on Tuesday said, “We can counter the terrorism in the society by attracting youth towards healthy Sports activities.”

He was accompanied by the Deputy Director General Intelligence Muhammad Ali Babakhel.

During their visit to MSMST, both guests witnessed the Trust’s documentary and also visited the picture gallery and signed membership forms.

While speaking on the occasion, Syed Akhtar Ali Shah paid tributes to the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for the restoration of peace and termed them as a guiding force for the coming generations.

Speaking after a presentation by MSSST Secretary Amjad Aziz Malik, he said that thousands of people had lost their lives in the fight against terrorism but now we would have to honour their sacrifices.

The MSMST member Trustees, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani and Dr Zakir Shah were also present along with the officials from KP police and the trust.

Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and Muhammad Ali Babakhel recalled the sacrifices of Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed who established an example while performing his duties. They said it was the responsibility of the youth in the police department to follow his golden principles.

The visiting Additional IGP, who was also Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Home & Tribal Affairs in the Province, also mentioned that Western countries were working on various options to control terrorism by promoting sports and other healthy activities.

He also appreciated the role of the trust in promoting sports, education and health in Tribal Areas and showed his confidence that these practices would yield positive results in the times to come.

Akhtar Ali Shah also said that new generation should be aware of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police’s sacrifices, and MSMST documentaries on police sacrifices would build a positive image in the society for the security forces.

The Additional IGP KPK also extended his cooperation to the trust.

The BOT Member Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani presented souvenirs to the distinguished guests as token of remembrance of their visit to the MSMST.