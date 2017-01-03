Japanese husband talks to wife after 20 years of jealous silence

A Japanese man in Nara city of Southern Japan went 20 years without speaking to his wife.

Despite the prolonged silence, the man Otou Katayama continued to live with his three children and wife, Yumi.

The couple had not had a conversation with each other because the husband was jealous as he felt that his wife’s attention and care was bestowed entirely on their kids.

Yami had several times tried to talk with his husband but only get a grunt or nod in response.

However; the couple’s silence finally broke when their 18-year-old son Yoshiki raised the issue on a TV channel and asked them to settle the matter as he had never heard his parents having a conversation.

While responding to Yoshiki’s request, the channel arranged a meeting for his parents where they spoke with each other for the first time in two decades.

The children also heard the conversation and were in tears on listening to the chat.