Indian army ‘won’t shy away’ from using powers against Pakistan, China: Gen Rawat

The new Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Monday said that dynamics of terrorism are constantly changing and that the army has to think ahead strategically.

“The fact that terrorists infiltrating from adversary’s side mean that they are getting support from them (Pakistani forces),” the army chief said in a conversation with Times Now.

“We also have to think ahead, and the ball has already been rolling in that direction,” he added.

While talking to another Indian news channel he said that Indian Army is all set for a two-front war involving Pakistan and China simultaneously but emphasised on the need to look at cooperation and not confrontation with Beijing.

“As far as armed forces are concerned, we are asked to be prepared for a two-front war and I think we are capable of carrying out our task in whatever manner that we may be asked to do by the political hierarchy,” Gen Rawat the channel.

“We want peace at borders because civilians lose the most,” he added.

Discussing the surgical strikes, the new army chief said it was a well-thought operation. He said on Monday four border personnel meetings took place at the LoC.

“This is to ensure that while we may be competing with each other for space, economic development, prosperity; there are also areas of cooperation. And I think that should be our focus area. Rather than looking at confrontation, we need to look at cooperation with China,” he said.

Gen Bipin Rawat said while the country and the force want to maintain peace and tranquillity at the border, it will not “shy away” from using its power in any form.

“Our country, our army wants peace and tranquillity at the border. But it does not mean that we are weak. We are capable and powerful in all forms and if need be, we will not shy away from using our power in any form.”

India shares a 3,323-km border with Pakistan, including a 749-km Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army has lost over 60 soldiers in held Kashmir in 2016.

He had taken over as the 27th chief of the 1.3 million Indian Army succeeding Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag, who retired after 42 years of service.

Both Gen Rawat and his predecessor Gen Suhag, along with senior officers in key positions, are from the Gorkhas. Gen Rawat said he accepted the government’s decision to appoint him as the army chief with all humility.

