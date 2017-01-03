Imran misleading nation by twisting facts: PML-N leaders

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) on Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name was not mentioned in Panama Papers adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan was misleading the nation by twisting facts.

Addressing a press conference here, Privatization Commission Chairman Muhammad Zubair said, ‘If PTI chief has any evidence then he should share it with the courts rather than creating media hype’. He said, ‘Our case is water tight and they have all relevant documents and they have no fear’. He said that the PM’s family had always maintained its integrity in business affairs, which would be proved before the court as well.

Zubair said Imran Khan had always targeted the country’s institutions adding today’s allegation was mere an attempt to pressurise the institutions. He advised the PTI chief to remain confined with legal battle rather than creating hype in the media.

Zubair claimed that the people’s support to the PTI was gradually decreasing and it was evident from the results of all the by-elections. He said since, the PM name was neither included in the Panama Papers nor in flats, money laundering and illegal assets, they would plead in the court to remove his (PM) name from the case. He said that Imran Khan released documents to media which was based on the story of the Guardian newspaper. The documents had already been rejected by MINERVA, he added. Zubair said they had full confidence in judiciary, Election Commission of Pakistan and other state institutions.

MNA Daniyal Aziz said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a master of U-turns and his claims were utter pack of lies. He said both Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen themselves owned offshore companies and now they were hurling baseless allegations against others.

Daniyal said Imran Khan’s frustration was on the rise because he was well aware that the people would reject his politics in the next general elections. He said PTI had always given forged documents and it had already been published in the Guardian on April 2016. He also screened the Guardian story on projector to the media.

Daniyal said other opposition parties had also part ways with PTI due to its continued U-turns.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the case was sub-judice in the court and it could not be debated. He said Imran Khan did not have any substantial evidence and he was only leveling baseless allegation against the PM.

Replying to a question, Muhammad Zubair said the Speaker National Assembly had also forwarded a reference against Imran Khan and Jhangir Tareen to the ECP which was still pending.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should wait for Supreme Court’s verdict on Panama Papers as the case was sub-judice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI should avoid criticising judges and judiciary on social media.

Tariq Fazal said that PTI’s former president Javed Hashmi was revealing all plans of the party regarding 2014 sit-ins.