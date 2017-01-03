Illegal herbal drug unit unearthed

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Imran Nazir along with drug inspectors in an on-going crack- down against factories manufacturing unregistered herbal medicines raided “My Health Pharma” at Ferozepur Road.

The raiding party confiscated raw material, prepared medicines, printed material, machinery and sealed the premises. A FIR had been registered in police station Nishter Town against the owner of the factory Khalid Chaudhry.

The minister said that no leniency would be shown to the manufacturers of illegal, unregistered and substandard medicines. The FIR had been lodged against the owner however, no person from the staff was arrested because the chief minister issued clear instructions that action should be taken against the owners of the factories or senior staff, he added.

He said that there was also a female staff working in the factory, therefore, the action was not taken against them, however, police officials have been directed to take action against the owner of the factory according to the law.