HuffPo’s most anticipated books of 2017 features two Pakistani authors



Two books authored by Pakistanis have been featured in Huffington Post’s most anticipated books of 2017.

Sabyn’s Javer’s Nobody Killed Her secured a place in the ‘fiction’ category, while Pakistani journalist Sanam Maher’s debut book on Qandeel Baloch has been selected in the non-fiction category of the list.

“Sanam Maher’s book on Qandeel Baloch, the Pakistani Internet sensation killed by her brother to protect the ‘honour’ of the family, might able to resurrect the story of a brave, young girl from the amnesia of the news cycle,” Huffington Post wrote in its post.

Baloch rose to fame for her provocative social media posts. In July 2016, she was strangled to death by her brother for bringing shame to the family in an apparent honour killing.

In a Facebook post, Maher expressed her pleasure for the mention in the list.

Maher, who writes for multiple publications, also got a mention in Al Jazeera’s top 5 Editors’ Favourites of 2016 for a piece that spoke about her mother’s battle with drug addiction in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Javeri’s novel, Nobody Killed Her, is a political thriller and a court room drama centring on a trial of the accused. When asked whether the book may be a portrait of the life and assassination of Benazir Bhutto, Javeri said, “The book is not about Benazir … the similarity with Benazir ends at the assassination. And there are many female leaders in the subcontinent who have been killed, including Indira Ghandi and Parween Rehman.”