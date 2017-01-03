High edible oil imports: Food Ministry works under influence of importers, manufacturers

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) has failed to make a policy to lower the edible oil imports that have increased to $2.7 billion per annum out of the total annual food import bill of $4 billion.

An official source said that the MNFSR after devolution has completely ignored the important subject of edible oil crops under influence of the ghee and edible oil mill owners. The subject was ignored as local manufacturers prefer importing cheap palm oil for blending. There is no check on imports as well as on quality.

The poor quality of edible oil in the market is due to the fact as there is no federal agency involved in regulating the edible oil imports and checking its quality. Previously the government was advised on edible oil sector by the Pakistan Oilseed Development Board, which was made dysfunctional after devolution in 2010, the source added.

According to official figures, the food import bill of Pakistan is around $4 billion. Import of edible oil is of $2.7 billion which is 67 per cent of the total import bill of food items. There is an opportunity to shift agricultural production focus from conventional crops to pulses and oilseeds crops. However, the MNFSR has not advised the government on this issue.

It is important to mention that MNFSR under influence of edible oil importers and manufacturers have stopped its two import projects, the palm oil tree plantation project in the coastal areas and promotion of olive oil tree cultivation in the country. The first project stands closed while the second one is near closure as massive irregularities took place in the project under PARC. The case is under investigation by law enforcement agencies.

Diversification in agriculture is needed as a necessity to revive rural economy as well as to reduce dependence of growers on few commodities. However, the source said the MNFSR is not focusing on reviving oilseed crops. He said the ministry is responsible for the declining trend in the agriculture production as well as commodities because it was operating without any national food security and lacked the required human resource.

According to ministry’s own documents, the agricultural growth has not benefited the rural poor in Pakistan to the extent it was expected. Wheat, rice and sugarcane being major food crops are given more attention during policies. Despite the consistent increases in the production of these crops, approximately one fourth of the population is undernourished with child wasting and stunting being a major concern.

According to Food Security Assessment Survey (FSA), 2016, 18 per cent of the population in Pakistan is undernourished. To counter the situation developing close partnership with the provincial governments, entrepreneurs, research scientists, investors, exporters, importers, academia, progressive farmers and civil society is required to enhance food security.

The MNFSR informed the Senate Committee on Agriculture in September 2015 that the National Food Security Policy would be implemented before end December 2015. However, during the last one year, the ministry has failed to come up with the policy. Officials at the ministry said that the policy was ready and circulated among the stakeholders to get their comments before finalizing it.