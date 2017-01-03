Free books for students of government school: minister

Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that free distribution of academic books will be initiated in February.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in his office, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Books worth Rs 1.6 billion will be distributed among class 1 to 10 students of government schools, the minister said.

He added that transparency will be ensured and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

The minister said that the Sindh government is spending around 25 to 28 thousand on each student but unfortunately was failing to achieve the desired results.

Dahar directed the Sindh Textbook Board chairman to ensure transparency in the publication of the books.