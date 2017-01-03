FIA initiates investigation in embezzlement of CECH plots

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an investigation over the embezzlements of precious plots in the Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CECH), Sawan Gardens.

It has been learnt reliably that the big-wigs of the cooperative housing society have shuffled and transferred these plots illegally.

In an application written to the FIA, available with Pakistan Today, accused that the General Secretary of Civilian Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Yasir Arfat Mehdi allegedly sold the plots No CP-31, CP -32, CP-33 and CP-34 by showing them commercial and also transfer these to the buyers.

Ansar Mehmood Gondal, in his application, maintained that the Circle Registrar’s Office had also held an enquiry against Secretary General of Sawan Gardens in which he was found guilty.

The FIA has registered a case under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with sections 420, 468, 471, 409 and 109 against the general secretary of CECH.

The sources confided in Pakistan Today that the president and general secretary of the CECH, passing the buck to each other, had taken the matter of embezzlement before the circle registrar of the society.

It may be mention here that the circle registrar, later, concluded it by suspending the body of the society and took over the administration of CECH.

Previously, the authority sold the land to CECH which was meant for the graveyard, public parks and schools.

Currently, the CECH is facing cases of embezzlement of plots and funds in the FIA and the NAB, which, however, needs the attention of competent authorities.