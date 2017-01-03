FIA arrests human smugglers who abducted Pakistanis in Turkey

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was able to trace human smugglers who had abducted four Pakistanis in Turkey, FIA sources said, adding two of them were arrested from Gujranwala.

Identified as Afzal and Sohail, the human traffickers – both brothers – are residents of Gujranwala.

According to the sources, Afzal had taken people to Greece via Turkey while Sohail abducted them in Turkey.

Later, Afzal contacted the families of the abductees for ransom while Sohail would send families videos in which they were being tortured, sources confirmed.

An FIA team led by Deputy director Khalid Anees met families of the abductees. The families shared details of the smugglers with FIA.

The kidnappers have demanded ransom of Rs 2 million for each abductee.

The Foreign office confirmed on Monday that four Pakistanis hailing from Gujranwala were abducted by human smugglers in Turkey.

The Foreign Office further informed that necessary measures were being taken by Pakistani diplomatic authorities in Istanbul and Ankara about the issue.