Delegation led by World Bank country director meets Punjab CM

A delegation led by World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan on Tuesday met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

The cooperation in water sector especially the programme of provision of clean drinking water was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that World Bank is a strong partner of Punjab government and its role in connection with the development of social sectors is appreciable.

Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Syed Haroon Sultan, planning and development chairman, housing secretary and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

He said that every citizen has a right to potable water and a mega programme of the provision of ‘Saaf Pani’ has been evolved for the people of the province and the technical assistance of World Bank would be welcomed in this regard. “Our aim is to provide clean drinking water to the masses in consultation with World Bank”, he added.

The CM said that Punjab government wants to launch this programme from south Punjab in the first phase and a final plan would be presented after considering different proposals.

He said that World Bank cooperation in the rehabilitation of non-functional water schemes in rural areas would be appreciated by the government.

World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan said that World Bank is ready to provide all out cooperation to Punjab government in the water sector and Saaf Pani Programme.