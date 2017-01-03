Customs officials ‘rough up’ passengers at Lahore Airport

A scuffle broke out in the vicinity of Allama Iqbal International Airport between two passengers and customs officials in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details, Zubair Hussain and Naseullah reached Lahore on a private airlines flight from Sharjah on Monday night. A scuffle broke out between the two passengers and customs officials over clearance of luggage during which the customs officials brutally tortured Zubair Hussain and Naseullah.

The passengers blamed that they brought an LCD from Sharjah for personal use but the customs officials demanded the bribe to clear it.

On the other hand, customs officers Abbas Hussain and Muhammad Habib denied the allegations.

The airport security force police and higher officials of customs department reached the spot but remained mere spectators as the customs officials brutally tortured Zubair Hussain and Naseullah.

