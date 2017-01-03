CTD, LEAs foil terror bid in Battagram, 2 nabbed

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security agencies have foiled a major terror bid in Battagram and arrested two militants affiliated with proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat.

According to the CTD, the militants who were planning to attack district police officer office, army headquarters and Chanchal Police Station were arrested during joint operation by the CTD and security agencies.

According to the CTD, the militants have revealed that they blasted Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) main line in Battagram. Video of DPO office Battagram has also been recovered from the terrorists’ possession. The arrested militants identified as Muhammad Nawaz and Aziz Ullah are affiliated with banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Swat.