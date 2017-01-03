CRSS report praises Pak efforts for curbing violence

Pakistan appeared to have made prominent success this year in curbing the sources of violence that had been threatening peace and security not just in Pakistan but in the region.

In fact, since 2014, there has been an overall reduction of nearly 66pc. From a total casualties of 6,572 (4,647 dead and 1,927 injured) reported in 2015, the figure came down to 4,324 (2,610 dead 1,714 injured) in 2016.

This was crux of annual security report 2016, released by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) on Tuesday.

The CRSS report said that there was a nearly 45pc reduction in the number of violence-related fatalities in 2016, which continued the trend of reduction from 2014.

This reflects the success of the kinetic operations across the country by security forces, both military and civilian.

The report said that Punjab and Balochistan had a marginal increase in violence last year. Fatalities from violence in Balochistan went up from 719 in 2015 to 798 this year, an upsurge of nearly 10pc.

Punjab lost 424 persons to violence during this year that was the highest number of fatalities in the province during the last four years.

Both of these provinces were the targets of suicide attacks that increased the casualty count.

Balochistan had four suicide attacks, leaving 97 persons dead, including 52 lawyers, while Punjab had one suicide attack in Gulshan Iqbal Park, Lahore that left 74 persons dead of whom 29 were children.

The provincial capitals Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, and Peshawar were among the districts most affected by violence during this year. But, when compared with the 2015 figures, a significant drop in fatalities was recognizable during this year in all capital cities with the exception of Quetta and Lahore.

Even Karachi, still the most violent city in the country, exhibited a sharp decline in the number of fatalities during this year. Due to tougher security measures forced militants and criminals to adopt new methods and strategies.

Report said that the drastic reduction in violence-related fatalities in Pakistan is a positive and welcome development.

Since 2014, deaths resulting from violence have dropped by over 66pc, or 2/3rd. This achievement must be said that this impetus has primarily resulted from two primary factors.

These include the conclusion of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, launched in FATA in June, 2014, as well as the extensive urban pacification and political militancy targeting Rangers’ operations in Karachi.

The security report criticised the government that has done nothing to address the myriad of problems that plague the police departments in Pakistan, or reform the criminal justice system to provide wide-scale relief to the public in a timely, efficient manner.

NACTA remains a stillborn baby, flailing without proper funding or resources. These are crucial elements of the National Action Plan that need implementation, in addition to the kinetic operations above, in order to secure a long term future for Pakistan.